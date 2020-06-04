Russia oil spill into Arctic river spurs Putin to declare state of emergency after 20,000 tons leak

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed the head of the Norilsk Nickel subsidiary that runs the NTEK power plant, and NTEK chief Sergie Lipin, according to Agence France-Presse.

“Why did government agencies only find out about this two days after the fact? Are we going to learn about emergency situations from social media? Are you quite healthy there?” Putin asked Lipin on Wednesday.

Booms were laid in the Ambarnaya River to block the 20,000 tons of diesel fuel that spilled, but it still spread.

Long stretches of the river now are a crimson red.

The river feeds a lake, where there is still another river leading to the environmentally delicate Arctic Ocean.

Putin on Wednesday ordered officials to minmise the consequences of the spill, but Alexei Knizhnikov of the World Wildlife Fund’s Russia operation told The Associated Press the damage to fish and other resources could exceed 1 billion rubles ($13 million).

The plant is operated by a division of Norilsk Nickel, whose factories in your community have made Norilsk one of the absolute most heavily polluted places on Earth.

No cause for the accident was determined, but a company statement said it absolutely was concerned about facilities constructed on sinking soil above permafrost.

A car driven outside the storage depot caught fire after making connection with the leaked fuel, the Siberian Times reported.

The Russian Investigative Committee (SK) launched a criminal case within the pollution and alleged negligence, after the reported delay in informing the Moscow authorities concerning the spill, according to the BBC.

The power plant manager, Vyacheslav Starostin, has since been detained by authorities.

The accident is believed to function as the second largest oil spill in modern Russian history in terms of volume.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.