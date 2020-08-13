Russia offers to help US with Covid-19 vaccine; US says no

But the authorities informed CNN that the “US is not currently open” to the Russian medical advances.

“There is a general sense of mistrust of Russia on the American side and we believe that technologies — including vaccine, testing and treatments — are not being adopted in US because of that mistrust,” one senior Russian main informed CNN.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated Thursday that President Donald Trump has actually been informed on the brand-new Russian vaccine. She stated that American vaccines go through “rigorous” Phase 3 screening and high requirements.

Other US authorities informed CNN the Russian vaccine is thought about so half-baked in the United States that it had not even ignited US interest in a severe method prior to the rollout. “There’s no way in hell the US tries this (Russian vaccine) on monkeys, let alone people,” one US federal government public health authorities stated.

Russia revealed on Tuesday that it had developed a vaccine against the coronavirus and President Vladimir Putin stated his own child had actually gotten it. But tests are yet to be finished and some experts are skeptical about the claims. The race to discover a reliable vaccine– more than 20 remain in trials around the globe– has worldwide ramifications, not simply for the health of billions of individuals, however prospective billions in income for the …

