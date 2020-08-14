Russia offered help with coronavirus vaccine, US declined: report

Russia offered to help the U.S. with the coronavirus vaccine, however the U.S. decreased, Russian authorities told CNNThursday

Russian authorities informed the network that they proposed “unprecedented cooperation” with the U.S.’s Operation Warp Speed, the effort to establish a COVID-19 vaccine. But the Russian authorities stated the “U.S. is not currently open” to their help.

“There is a general sense of mistrust of Russia on the American side and we believe that technologies — including vaccine, testing and treatments — are not being adopted in US because of that mistrust,” a senior Russian main informed CNN.

U.S. authorities informed CNN that Russia’s vaccine is ruled out to be strong, with one American public health authorities stating, “There’s no other way in hell the US attempts this (Russian vaccine) on monkeys, not to mention individuals.”

The report follows Russia revealed Tuesday that it had actually developed a COVID-19 vaccine and Russian President Vladimir PutinVladimir Vladimirovich PutinRussia states coronavirus vaccine will be all set for medical professionals in 2 weeks Democrats increase cautions on Russian election meddling Fauci: ‘I seriously question’ Russia’s coronavirus vaccine is safe and efficient MORE stated his child had actually taken it.

Russian authorities informed CNN that the nation stays going to offer details about the vaccine and allow U.S. pharmaceutical business to establish it. Some American companies have an interest in the vaccine, however their names have actually not been …