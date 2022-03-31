It is possible to remember that after the Artsakh war, Turkey gained a strong ally in our region, Azerbaijan, on which it can rely more strongly and have strong levers of influence to achieve its goals, instead, Russia can no longer rely more heavily on Armenia, because the Armenian government It is not a reliable partner and ally for Russia.

Analyzing the regional developments on the air of 168 TV “Review” program, Sergey Melkonyan, Candidate of Historical Sciences, member of the “Armenian Project” expressed such an opinion, adding:

“Russia no longer considers us a reliable ally, because it sees that the Armenian government has changed the vector of its foreign policy 180 degrees towards Turkey. “Russia sees that neither the issue of Artsakh, nor Syunik, nor the fact that tens of kilometers occupied from Armenia are in the hands of Azerbaijan is necessary for the government to do that.”

To the observation that, according to pro-government circles, the Armenian government is trying to establish relations with Turkey, considering Turkey as an alternative to Russia, especially in the perspective of the possibility of weakening Russia’s position in the region, Melkonyan noted.

“Turkish state-building is based on genocide, which means that Armenia is not guaranteed by it. “If the Armenian government chooses the Turkish project, in the near future the two powers will choose new spheres of influence in our territories, after which they will say in Yerevan that they betrayed us again.”

According to him, Turkey has not changed, it has not changed its state policy, the proof of that is Syria, Iraq.

Aghavni SUKIASYAN

