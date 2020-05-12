Russia moves up to second place in COVID-19 cases – Panorama

Russia has surpassed Spain and at present ranks second in the world in the variety of formally confirmed coronavirus cases, in accordance to TASS knowledge based mostly on statements made by these international locations’ authorities.

According to the most recent data offered by the anti-coronavirus disaster middle, the variety of contaminated folks in Russia has reached 232,243, whereas the variety of infections in Spain is 227,436.

The variety of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,899 over the previous 24 hours. A complete of 43,512 sufferers have recovered, 2,116 folks have died, the anti-coronavirus disaster middle reported on Tuesday.

According to its knowledge, the each day development fee was 4.9% in contrast to 5.6% the day earlier than. It famous that 4,704 new sufferers (43.1%) had no signs.