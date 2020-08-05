Russia moves closer to sacking anti-doping chief over alleged financial violations By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Head of Russian Anti-Doping Agency Ganus goes to a press conference in Moscow



2/2

By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The board of Russia’s anti-doping company (RUSADA) gotten in touch with the nation’s sports authorities on Wednesday to think about shooting its director over claims he administered over severe financial abnormalities.

Yuri Ganus, who was called director of RUSADA in August 2017, rejected the claims made by Russia’s Olympic Committee last month and has actually depicted them as a political attack on his company and its efforts to clear up Russia’s sporting image.

Ganus was designated to head RUSADA as it was installing a push to be restored after being suspended over a doping scandal.

The consultation of a brand-new director had actually been a condition for the company’s reinstatement.

RUSADA’s supervisory board fulfilled to go over the claims versus Ganus on Wednesday.

Alexander Ivlev, the board’s chairman, stated it thought about the claims to hold true and advised that the company’s creators, Russia’s Olympic and Paralympic committees, think about shooting Ganus, the Interfax news company reported.

The Olympic Committee stated it would quickly set a date to fulfill the Paralympic Committee to select Ganus’ fate …