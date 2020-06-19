Russia Lifts Ineffective Ban on Telegram Messaging App

Russia’s communications watchdog said Thursday it could lift a ban on the popular messaging app Telegram after 2 yrs of unsuccessful attempts to block it.

“As agreed with the Prosecutor General’s office, Roskomnadzor withdraws the demand to restrict access to the Telegram messenger,” the agency said in a statement.

In 2018, a court ordered the blocking of Telegram in Russia, siding with authorities who demanded that the app be kept out of the country until it hands within the keys to its data encryption. Officials alleged that Telegram, that has been developed by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, has been employed by violent extremists.

The company refused handy over encryption keys, arguing that it could violate users’ rights to privacy and would not help weed out terrorists.

After telecommunication providers were instructed to block the app in April 2018, it became shortly unavailable, but was straight back online in just a few hours and has remained widely used from the time. Russian government officials were among the app’s active users, and some government agencies kept running their official accounts in Telegram.

This year, coronavirus task forces in lots of Russian regions have opted for Telegram because of their daily updates.

In April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that the app is being trusted despite the ban. “There is a court ruling, and actions to block (the app) were based on it. But you’re right, it’s true, the situation de facto is different,” Peskov told reporters.

Durov, Telegram’s founder, earlier in the day this month urged the authorities to lift the ban and permit its 30 million Russian users “to use the service with more comfort.” Durov said that recently the Telergram team has significantly improved its tools for trying to find and deleting extremist content without impinging on users’ privacy.

The communications watchdog said in a statement Thursday that it appreciated Durov’s “readiness to counter terrorism and extremism.”