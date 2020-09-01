Russia Just Declassified Footage of The Most Powerful Nuclear Bomb Blast in History

In October 1961, the Soviet Union dropped the most powerful nuke in history over a remote island north of the Arctic Circle

Though the bomb detonated almost 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above ground, the resulting shockwave removed the island as bare and flat as a skating rink.

Onlookers saw the flash more than 600 miles (965 km) away, and felt its amazing heat within 160 miles (250 km)of Ground Zero The bomb’s big mushroom cloud reached just listed below the edge of space

This was RDS-220– likewise called theTsar Bomba Nearly 60 years after the bomb’s record-shattering detonation, no single explosive gadget has actually come close to matching its harmful power.

Last week, Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation (Russia’s state atomic company) launched 40 minutes of formerly categorized footage, revealing the bomb’s journey from manufacture to mushroom cloud. Now, you can watch it all on YouTube (The countdown to detonation begins at 22:20).

Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev personally commissioned the building of the Tsar Bomba in July 1961, Popular Mechanics reported While Krushchev desired a 100-megaton nuclear weapon, engineers eventually provided him with a 50-megaton variation– comparable to 50 million lots (45 …