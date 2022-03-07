According to the press secretary of the Russian president, Ukraine, in particular, must constitutionally register its neutral status, recognize Crimea as part of the Russian Federation, as well as the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Russia demands that Ukraine suspend its military activities, declare its neutral status constitutionally, and recognize Crimea as part of Russia, as well as the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

The statement came from Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, in an interview with Reuters on Monday, stressing that in this case, the military operation in the Russian Federation could be stopped at any time.