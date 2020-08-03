Russia is looking to help Trump win in 2020, election security official told lawmakers

The intelligence community’s top election security official delivered a briefing to lawmakers warning them that the intelligence community believes Russia is already taking steps to interfere in the 2020 election with the goal of helping President Donald Trump win, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. #CNN #News
