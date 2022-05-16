The issue of elaborating a new version of the foreign policy concept of the Russian Federation was discussed at the session of the board of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the press service of the ministry reports.

According to the statement, the issues of Russia’s foreign policy were discussed at the session, amid a radically changed geopolitical reality, which was formed “under the pretext of the situation in Ukraine, with a brutal hybrid war unleashed by Russia against the West.” By explicitly rejecting any Russian’s Russia. “

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia’s foreign policy concept is being changed in accordance with the relevant instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The aggressive policy adopted by the West forces to radically reconsider Moscow’s relations with “unfriendly states”.

It was noted at the meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry that “Washington, completely subordinated to the collective West, has crossed the point of no return, obsessed with achieving world domination at all costs and its obsession with suppressing the objective process of forming a multifaceted world order.”