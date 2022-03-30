Russia intends to develop relations with Azerbaijan. The statement came from Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov at a news conference today.
“The signing of the declaration on allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan raises the relations between the two countries to a new stable level,” the ambassador said.
According to him, Baku and Moscow are interested in ensuring security and peace in the region.
“Russia intends to further develop allied relations, friendship and good-neighborliness between the two countries,” he said.
Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN
