Russia in talks on production of coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, India – Panorama

Brazil, India and a number of other countries are discussing with Russia production of the Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus infection on their territory, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel, according to TASS.

“Our foreign partners express great interest in producing this vaccine in their countries. There is great interest from Brazil, from India, from many other countries that are very much looking forward to the Russian vaccine, the first vaccine in the world,” he said.

Dmitriev recalled that his organization received requests for the Russian vaccine from more than 20 countries.

“And more than five countries are now actively working with us to start producing the Russian vaccine,” he added.