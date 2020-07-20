Russia hopes for urgent settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation, Kremlin says – Panorama

Russia hopes that the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan will settle as soon as possible, and the emotional background around this conflict will return to normal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday, commenting the information of the influence of this conflict on the Moscow’s commercial sphere.

“We hope that as soon as possible this situation will be settled, and thus, the emotional background will also return to the normal track,” the Kremlin representative said, as quoted by TASS news agency.

He noted that in Moscow and in Russia in general many Azerbaijanis and Armenians with Russian passports reside, “and all of them are law-abiding citizens of the Russian Federation, they all are the respected members of our community.” “Yet it is obvious that the escalation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border cannot leave those citizens of ours indifferent, and, of course, they show their emotional reaction,” the spokesman noted.

He reiterated that Russia urged both sides to demonstrate restraint, to return immediately to the ceasefire regime and to halt all expressions of violence.