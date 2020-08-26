Russia ‘hopeful’ July clashes along Armenian-Azerbaijani border ‘will not be repeated’ – Armenian News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed hope that clashes repeating the scenario of the July escalations along Armenia’s north-eastern border with Azerbaijan will not have their continuation in the future.

Summing up his negotiations with Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s newly appointed foreign minister, the Russian top diplomat also called for abidance by internationally acceptable decisions in settling the long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict. Lavrov cited the frameworks elaborated by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as a serious basis for future negotiations.

“More intensive negotiations would not, of course, be unnecessary, but to realize those programs, it is first of all important to settle the general situation by ruling out incidents among other things. We do have great hopes that what happened in July will not be repeated,” TASS.ru quotes him as saying. ՔԱՂԱՔԱԿԱՆՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ

Lavrov also emphasized the OSCE Minsk Group mission’s plan to visit Baku and Yerevan in the near future and to arrange a summing on the level of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

Azerbaijani combat troops launched series of attacks against north-eastern Armenian military outposts on July 12. In the early morning hours, the Ministry of Defense…