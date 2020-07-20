Russia ‘hopeful’ for rapid end to conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia – Kremlin spokesperson – Armenian News

Russia expects a rapid resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize the emotional sentiments among representatives from both countries, the spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

“You are aware that there are generally many Armenians and Azerbaijanis residing in Moscow, and they all are disciplined citizens apart from immigrants. I mean those people who are citizens of Russia. Hence the tension along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border cannot leave those citizens indifferent, and they do react in an emotional way,” RIA Novosti quotes Dmitry Peskov as telling journalists in Moscow.

He made the remark when asked about the Kremlin’s attitude to recently reported clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Moscow (also in the trade sector).

He reiterated the Russian authorities’ earlier call for demonstrating restraint, returning to the ceasefire regime and ending “all forms of violence.”

“That is why we are hopeful that this situation will normalize within the shortest possible timeframes, and the emotional sentiments will simultaneously ease, returning to a normal level,” the Kremlin spokesperson added.