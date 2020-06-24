Russia holds WWII victory parade in coronavirus shadow – Armenian News

Russia will on Wednesday celebrate its biggest public holiday, Victory Day, with a military parade that has been meant to be held on 9 May, BBC News reports.

President Vladimir Putin reluctantly postponed the big annual celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is 75 years since the then USSR defeated Nazi Germany. World War Two cost more than 20 million Soviet lives.

Moscow’s lockdown has eased this month, enabling the parade, featuring tanks and long-range missiles, to proceed.

The annual parade – starting this year at 10:00 (07:00 GMT) – is always an event for President Putin to harness Russian patriotic feelings, in an easy method reminiscent of Soviet times.

He has restored Cold War-era Soviet symbols, and in 2008 he reintroduced heavy weaponry in the parade. The black-and-gold wartime St George’s ribbon is very ubiquitous.

Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies – Britain, the US and USSR – on 8 May 1945. But traditionally Russia and the other ex-Soviet republics mark the victory on 9 May.

Holding the delayed event on 24 June commemorates the victory parade staged by the USSR right back in 1945.