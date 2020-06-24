Image copyright

Vintage T-34 tanks – a mainstay of the wartime Red Army – rehearse in Moscow





Russia will on Wednesday celebrate its biggest public holiday, Victory Day, with a military parade that was supposed to be held on 9 May.

President Vladimir Putin reluctantly postponed the big annual celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is 75 years because the then USSR defeated Nazi Germany. World War Two cost a lot more than 20 million Soviet lives.

Moscow’s lockdown has eased this month, enabling the parade, featuring tanks and long-range missiles, to just do it.

The annual parade – starting in 2010 at 10:00 (07:00 GMT) – is obviously an occasion for President Putin to harness Russian patriotic feelings, in a way similar to Soviet times.

He has restored Cold War-era Soviet symbols, and in 2008 he reintroduced heavy weaponry in the parade. The black-and-gold wartime St George’s ribbon is particularly ubiquitous.

Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies – Britain, the united states and USSR – on 8 May 1945. But traditionally Russia and one other ex-Soviet republics mark the victory on 9 May.

Holding the delayed event on 24 June commemorates the victory parade staged by the USSR straight back in 1945.

This year’s parade is special for Mr Putin because in a week’s time Russia will hold a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments that are anticipated to pave just how for him to stay in power beyond 2024, when his current term expires.

Technically mass gatherings are still barred in Moscow, which continues to record a stubbornly high number of new Covid-19 cases daily – a lot more than 1,000 were reported on Tuesday, the eve of the parade.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin has urged residents to stay in the home and watch the parade on TV.

War veterans invited to attend will undoubtedly be spaced apart on the viewing stand, and the authorities believe this enforced social distancing means they are able to watch without wearing masks. All those invited have already been required to be tested for the virus.

The military units taking part have already been in quarantine during weeks of rehearsals, avoiding connection with anyone circuitously involved in the event.

The parade will feature about 13,000 military personnel, 234 armoured vehicles, and 75 aircraft performing the standard flypast.

It will include units from a lot of the ex-Soviet republics, as well as from China, Mongolia and Serbia.

Russia’s “hero cities”, which saw the heaviest fighting in the Soviet “Great Patriotic War” from the Nazis, will hold military parades too. However, in 2010 13 cities and big towns opted not to stage parades.

Mr Putin identifies on an individual level with the sacrifices made in the war: his father was seriously wounded in combat and his infant brother Viktor died in the siege of Leningrad – today’s St Petersburg.

Some major world leaders were to possess attended the cancelled 9 May parade, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko are required to attend in 2010, but few other European leaders will.