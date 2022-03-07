The Russian government has approved a list of foreign countries և territories that carry out unfriendly actions against the Russian Federation.

The list includes Australia, Albania, Andorra, the United Kingdom, including Jersey, the British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar, the European Union, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Hannover, Monaco, New Zealand. “Northern Macedonia, Singapore, the United States, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland and Japan,” the Russian government said in a statement.