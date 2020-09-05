Russia gas exports to Turkey decline by 42% – Middle East Monitor

Russian gas exports to Turkey have actually decreased to the most affordable level given that the 1990s due to high costs and looking for alternative markets, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

The Russian paper Kommersant composed a report with the heading Expiration of Turkish market, anticipating that exports of Russian gas to Turkey might decline to 8 or 9 billion cubic metres.

According to the Russian paper, this is the most affordable export level of Russian gas to Turkey given that the 1990s.

The paper mentioned numerous factors for this, consisting of the walking of Russian gas costs following Turkey’s downing of the Russian fighter, in addition to Turkey’s structure of 2 brand-new stations for importing liquified gas.

In addition, the paper exposed that the brand-new gas discoveries in Turkish waters in the Black Sea is thought about a brand-new bargaining chip when it works out possible gas agreements with Russia.

Anadolu Agency reported that Turkey got in the worldwide club of the gas manufacturers when it stated the brand-new gas discoveries, approximated at 320 billion cubic metres in the Black Sea 2 weeks earlier, including that there is expect more discoveries in the Mediterranean soon.

