Russia flexes ‘growing power’ of its Navy with huge parade involving 200 warships in St Petersburg

President Vladimir Putin stated the Russian navy will get 40 brand-new ships this year, as he participated in a marine parade in St Petersburg on Sunday marking the nation’s Navy Day.

The parade in the port city and the close-by town of Kronshtadt included 200 ships and vessels and over 4,000 soldiers and intended to ‘show the growing power of our navy,’ Putin stated on Friday.

He stated 40 ships of various classes will go into service this year, which the Russian navy will be geared up with hypersonic weapons to enhance its battle abilities.

Opening the parade, he stated that ‘6 more vessels for the far-sea zone were set at Russia’s 3 leading shipyards’ in the previous couple of days.

The Kremlin has actually made military modernization its leading concern in the middle of stress with the West that followed Moscow’s 2014 addition of Crimea.

Similar parades marking Russia’s Navy Day on Sunday happened in the Far Eastern cities of Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsk, Sevastopol in the annexed Crimea, the seaport towns of Severomorsk and Baltiysk, Kaspirsk in the south of Russia and the port city of Tartus in Syria.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (centre), Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov (left), Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, and Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (right) examine warships in the Kronstadt roadstead on board a Raptor boat ahead of a military parade on Russian Navy Day

Russian servicemen march throughout a military parade on Russian NavyDay The occasion is typically commemorated on the last Sunday of July

Russian warships sail throughout the Navy Day parade in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg, Russia, today as part of the day’s events

Earlier today Putin participated in an event of keel-laying of brand-new warships in Crimea and promised to continue an enthusiastic program of developing brand-new warships, stating that Russia requires a strong navy to protect its interests and ‘assist keep a tactical balance and worldwide stability.’

Traditionally commemorated on the last Sunday of July, the Navy Day is a legal holiday in the Russian Federation that honours the sailors in systems of the Russian Navy and its specialised arms.

Putin did not define when Russia would get brand-new hypersonic weapons, however recommended that day was drawing better.

‘The prevalent release of advanced digital innovations that have no equates to in the world, consisting of hypersonic strike systems and undersea drones, will provide the fleet distinct benefits and increased battle abilities,’ Putin stated.

In a different declaration launched by means of Russian news firms, the defence ministry stated screening of the Belgorod, the very first submarine capable of bring the Poseidon drones, was underway and screening of the weapons systems was nearing conclusion.

‘Work is being effectively finished to develop contemporary weapons systems for the Navy,’ it was pointed out as stating.

Putin in 2015 threatened to release hypersonic rockets on ships and submarines that might prowl outdoors U.S. territorial waters if the United States relocated to release intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe.

Washington has actually not released such rockets in Europe, however Moscow is fretted it might.

Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, likewise participated in the occasion in a conventional navy attire.

Putin likewise offered a speech at the occasion where hundreds of soldiers cruised in little rocket ships to commemorate the day.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated on Tuesday: ‘Overall, the celebrations will include about 200 warships of numerous classes, more than 100 products of battle hardware, as much as 80 airplane and about 15,000 workers.’

The Kalmykia anti-submarine ship (front) participates in Russian Navy Day events. Russia is honoring its yearly Navy Day with a significant armed force parade in St Petersburg, involving around 200 warships

