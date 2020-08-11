Russia first to register coronavirus vaccine worldwide, Putin says – Panorama

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Russia has actually established the first coronavirus vaccine and stated his child has actually taken it, CNBC reported, pointing out regional news firms.

Putin revealed the registration of what Russia claims to be the first vaccine versus Covid-19

“As far as I know, a vaccine against a new coronavirus infection has been registered this morning, for the first time in the world,” he stated at a conference with members of the federal government, RIA Novosti reported.

“Although I know that it works quite effectively, it forms a stable immunity and, I repeat, has passed all the necessary checks,” Putin stated.

He likewise supposedly mentioned that a person of his children was immunized versus the coronavirus, commenting, “In this sense, she took part in the experiment.”

At completion of July, the World Health Organization stated that there were 26 prospect vaccines in the scientific examination phase, consisting of the one signed up in Russia that was established by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Russia has actually rejected that it belongs to an “arms race” to establish a vaccine, stating it desires to work together with other countries. There is global suspicion that Russia has actually established an efficient and safe vaccine, nevertheless.

The registration of the …