Russian forces fired a missile at Lviv on Monday morning. This was reported by the BBC, citing the mayor of Lviv Andrei Sadovo.

“5 targeted missile strikes on Lviv. Relevant services are already in place. “More detailed information is being clarified,” Sadovoy wrote on his Telegram channel.

A BBC correspondent reports that explosions were heard in the western part of the city, not far from the Ukrainian-Polish border.

“Dense gray smoke rises from the scene,” said a BBC staffer who saw the flying rocket. “The air alarm was sounded for about 45 minutes before the explosion,” the BBC writes.

There are no reports of casualties.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN