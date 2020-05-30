Russia eyeing expansion of military bases in Syria – Middle East Monitor

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed on Friday two ministries to carry talks on getting further property in Syria, Anadolu Agency studies.

Russian protection and international ministries will negotiate with the Syrian aspect the switch of further floor and water space underneath the lease settlement, authorizing Russia to make use of the naval facility at Tartus and airbase Hmeimim for 49 years on a free-of-charge foundation, says a doc, printed on an official web site.

“Accept the proposal of the government of the Russian Federation to sign Protocol No. 1 to the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic on the deployment of an aviation group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic dated Aug. 26, 2015 on the transfer of additional ground and water areas,” the doc mentioned.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil struggle since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with surprising ferocity.

Since then, a whole lot of hundreds of individuals have been killed and greater than 10 million others displaced, in accordance with UN officers.

