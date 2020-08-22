Russia Considers Life After Lukashenko in Belarus – Bloomberg – Armenian News

By Irina Reznik and Evgenia Pismennaya

While Russian President Vladimir Putin is openly supporting his besieged ally Alexander Lukashenko after challenged elections, some around the Kremlin leader are beginning to envision life without Belarus’s long time ruler.

Lukashenko might not have the ability to make it through the reaction versus him and Russia might acquire more by reaching an understanding with the opposition than by stepping in to prop up his routine and run the risk of a social surge in Belarus, according to 2 individuals with access to Putin’s inner circle, who asked not to be recognized due to the fact that the matter is delicate.

Russia isn’t interested in avoiding Lukashenko’s failure though it will not look for to accelerate it either, stated an authorities with understanding of Kremlin policy conversations. Even if he weathers the storm and makes it through in power, the Belarusian ruler has actually lost trustworthiness as a partner efficient in providing on contracts with Moscow, which sees him as hazardous, according to another individual near to Russian diplomacy thinking.

Lukashenko deals with the greatest risk of his 26- year guideline after demonstrations emerged throughout Belarus to require his resignation following theAug 9 governmental election in which he declared to have actually won a landslide. He has actually relied on Putin for assistance in the middle of United States and European Union condemnation …