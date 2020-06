Russia confirmed 7,790 new coronavirus cases before day, taking the total number to 561,091, TASS reported on Thursday, citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Some 1,040 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day. The daily growth in the united kingdom did not exceed the the least 1.4% for the next day in a row and 0.5% in Moscow.

New 667 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 243 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, 233 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 231 in the Sverdlovsk Region and St. Petersburg.

The smallest daily growth rate in cases was recorded in the Nenets Autonomous District, the Chukotka Autonomous District, the Kalmykia Republic and the Magadan Region.

Currently, some 238,468 individuals are ill with COVID-19 in Russia.