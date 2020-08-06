Russia condemns Israeli air strikes in Syria – Middle East Monitor

Russia has “resolutely” condemned Israeli air strikes in Syria the other day, and has actually cautioned the Zionist state that it might deal with“dangerous consequences” The condemnation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow followed strikes versus Syrian army positions in the south of the nation on Monday night which in turn were stated to be retaliation for a foiled attack on Israel along the border the previous night.

“We resolutely condemn these actions and express serious concern over yet another aggravation of relations between Israel and Syria,” stated the ministry. “[Russia warns] Israel’s leaders versus a repeating of actions that are filled with hazardous effects for the whole MiddleEast We assistance Syria’s sovereignty and territorial stability and prompt both sides to reveal restraint and avoid a more escalation of stress.”

Amongst the targets that Israel assaulted were anti-aircraft positions, lookout points and intelligence event systems based at Syrian military websites. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), “The Syrian routine is accountable for all operations performed in its area and [we] will continue to show decision versus all attacks on the sovereignty of the State of Israel.”

The air strikes were the current of numerous that Israel …