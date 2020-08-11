Russia claims to have registered first coronavirus vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a conference concentrated on the assistance to the air travel market and the air transport at his nation house in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, on May 13, 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Russia has actually established the first coronavirus vaccine and stated his child has actually taken it, regional news firms reported.

Putin announced the registration of what Russia claims to be the first vaccine against Covid-19.

“As far as I know, a vaccine against a new coronavirus infection has been registered this morning, for the first time in the world,” he stated at a conference with members of the federal government, RIA Novosti reported.

“Although I know that it works quite effectively, it forms a stable immunity and, I repeat, has passed all the necessary checks,” Putin stated.

He likewise supposedly mentioned that a person of his children was immunized versus the coronavirus, commenting, “In this sense, she took part in the experiment.”

At completion of July, the World Health Organization stated that there were 26 prospect vaccines in the medical assessment phase, consisting of the one registered in Russia that was established by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Russia has denied that it is part of an “arms race” to develop a vaccine, stating it desires to work together with other countries. There is worldwide apprehension that Russia has actually established an efficient and safe vaccine, …