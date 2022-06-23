On Wednesday, Russia said that the West was peddling falsehoods about the reasons for the world food crisis, which Moscow claimed was being fueled by the sanctions placed on the country as a result of its invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine, its neighbors, and people all over the world have suffered greatly as a result of the country President Putin’s unlawful and unjustified war on Ukraine. Thousands of people have been killed, millions have been displaced, millions more have become refugees, and significant damage has been done to civilian infrastructure as a result of the Kremlin’s conflict in Ukraine. Russia’s aggressiveness has had a disastrous impact on Ukraine’s economy, which has worsened world food shortages.

Russia Believes That There Is No Food Crisis

Ukraine has long been known as the “breadbasket of Europe,” providing food for millions of people worldwide. Numerous African and Middle Eastern nations depend on it as their primary grain source. After Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24, Ukraine has now gone “from a breadbasket to a breadline,” and the Russian government is using disinformation to deceive the rest of the world about what precipitated this situation.

Because of Putin’s deliberate war, there is more food insecurity. The sanctions implemented by the United States and many other nations in reaction to the country’s heinous aggression against Ukraine were not to blame, despite what the Kremlin maintains. Prior to the invasion, there was an increase in food insecurity, which was accelerated by Putin’s conflict. Russia attacked Black Sea commercial ships, mined Ukrainian grain fields, and prevented grain exports from the country. According to reliable information, Russia is also stealing grain from Ukrainian warehouses in order to make money. The world’s food insecurity has gotten worse as a result of all these efforts.