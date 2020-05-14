Russia, China boycott UNSC meeting on Syria chemical weapons – Middle East Monitor

Russia and China on Tuesday boycotted a “closed-door” video convention held by the United Nations Security Council to debate chemical weapons in Syria.

A diplomat, who requested anonymity stated each Russia and China “had empty tiles on the screen” in the course of the digital meeting.

Russia’s UN Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, stated his nation had that the “discussion be open”.

“Regrettably, our western partners and their allies insisted on holding this meeting behind closed doors in an informal setting, despite the slogans of openness and transparency of the Security Council,” Nebenzia stated, including that “such an approach is unacceptable to us as it undermines the prerogatives of state parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.”

During the month-to-month meeting, the UNSC members heard studies from the UN’s High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, and the top of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Fernando Arias.

The council additionally heard from the coordinator of the OPCW investigation and identification workforce, Santiago Onate-Laborde.

READ: Assad is within the dock as his henchmen go on trial for torture

At the start of April, the workforce printed a report during which it explicitly accused Damascus of launching three chemical weapons assaults in 2017.

Both Syria and its main ally, Russia, rejected the claims, saying Damascus’ chemical manufacturing capabilities had been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the British diplomatic mission to the United Nations stated in a press release that Tuesday’s meeting “has been scheduled in a closed format to allow Council members and the Syrian Arab Republic to exchange views frankly and ask questions to the briefers”.

“A refusal to attend the meeting and engage with the OPCW on the substance of its findings is disappointing and indicative of the preference of some council members to undermine the prohibition on chemical weapons use by attacking the people and institutions charged with protecting it,” the assertion added.

Meanwhile Russian envoy Nebenzia instructed reporters that Moscow would launch its personal investigation into the usage of chemical weapons in Syria, including that the conclusions of the investigations might be shared with the world.