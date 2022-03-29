Russia has been using all negotiating opportunities for eight years to resolve the situation in Ukraine, and calls on friendly countries to support these efforts in the international arena, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Zakharova noted that during these years Russia has relied on the fact that the West has guaranteed to force Ki to fulfill its negotiating commitments in 2015.

“In this regard, we call on friendly countries to support our efforts on international platforms. “At the same time, we realize that countries with a neutral position have to withstand the strong, rude pressure of Washington’s satellites, which ranges from blackmail to intimidation,” TASS quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying.