Russia Applauds SpaceX Launch but Calls Trump’s Reaction ‘Hysteria’

Russia’s area company criticised US President Donald Trump’s “hysteria” concerning the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in 9 years, but additionally stated on Sunday it was happy there was now one other approach to journey into area. SpaceX, the personal rocket firm of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans into orbit on Saturday en path to the International Space Station (ISS), a landmark mission that ended Russia’s monopoly on flights there.

Trump, who noticed the launch, stated the United States had regained its place because the world’s chief in area, that US astronauts would quickly land on Mars, and that Washington would quickly have “the greatest weapons ever imagined in history.”

NASA has needed to depend on Roscosmos, Russia’s area company, to get to the ISS since its last area shuttle flight in 2011, and Trump hailed what he stated was the tip of being on the mercy of overseas nations.

The US success will probably deprive Roscosmos, which has suffered corruption scandals and quite a lot of malfunctions, of the profitable charges it charged to take US astronauts to the ISS.

“The hysteria raised after the successful launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft is hard to understand,” Vladimir Ustimenko, spokesman for Roscosmos, wrote on Twitter after citing Trump’s assertion.

“What has happened should have happened long ago. Now it’s not only the Russians flying to the ISS, but also the Americans. Well that’s wonderful!”

SpaceX’s capsule docked with the ISS on Sunday.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin congratulated NASA chief Jim Bridenstine for the success.

“Bravo! I know how anxious you were for this major event to become a success,” Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Rogozin stated he had appreciated a barbed joke by Musk referencing his personal 2014 barb that the United States ought to strive utilizing a trampoline to get to the ISS. Musk informed a post-launch information convention “the trampoline is working”.

Ustimenko stated Russia deliberate to check two new rockets this yr and to renew its lunar programme subsequent yr.

“It will be interesting,” stated Ustimenko.

