Russia anti-drone system could be sent to Syria – Middle East Monitor

The Russian Defence Ministry has actually verified that it may send out a brand-new Russian- made anti-drone system to be evaluated in Syria, Aram Media reported on Friday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoyu revealed that Russia’s Sapsan-Convoy anti-drone system could be sent to Syria, keeping in mind that this depends upon its success in the manoeuvres of Operation Caucasus 2020.

Shoygu’s remarks came throughout an examination of Russia’s Pavilion at the Army -2020 International Military-Technical Forum near Moscow on Friday.

He verified that there is a requirement to establish such systems and if it is prepared for screening, it will be evaluated as part of Caucasus 2020, discussing: “If it proves positive, we will send it to Syria.”

