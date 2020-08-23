Russia and Turkey likely to sign S-400 missile deal next year: Ifax By Reuters

Turkey purchased a batch of the missile systems from Russia in 2015, leading to its suspension by Washington from the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jet program. The United States has actually stated that Turkey dangers U.S. sanctions if it releases the Russian- made S-400s.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia is likely to sign an agreement for shipment of an extra batch of its S-400 missile systems to Turkey next year, the Interfax news company pointed out Sergei Chemezov, president corporation Rostec, as stating onSunday

