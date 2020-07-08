Russia and China veto UN Security Council resolution on Syria – Armenian News

Reacting to the Russian and Chinese veto of a UN Security Council draft Resolution that would have renewed the provision of cross-border humanitarian aid to civilians in Syria, Sherine Tadros, Amnesty International’s Head of UN Office, said:

“It’s impossible to overstate the importance of ensuring the crossing points, delivering vital aid, stay open. For millions of Syrians, it is the difference between having food to eat and starving. For hospitals, it is about having enough supplies to save lives. That’s why Russia and China’s abuse of the veto power is despicable and dangerous.”

There have now been months of negotiations between Security Council members over which crossing points in to Syria should remain open for the delivery of humanitarian aid and other key services, including health and education, the organization reports.

The UN cross-border delivery mechanism, set up in 2014 and renewed from the time, is due to expire in just three days, on 10 July. If that occurs it will severely impact the capability to deliver aid to countless Syrians over time.

“What is also regrettable is the fact that the crossing point of Al-Yarubiya in north-east Syria seems to have been sacrificed along the way in the search for a compromise with Russia and China. The members of the Security Council must hold firm. There are over one million Syrian civilians in those areas that rely on that crossing point for the delivery of aid. With rising cases of COVID-19 in Syria, this aid is more vital than ever. Will the Security Council act to help them, or will they be abandoned?”