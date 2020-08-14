Russell Wilson wants to throw more, and the Seahawks should listen

Russell Wilson wants to throw more, and the Seahawks need to listen.

As the Seattle Seahawks continue to have a run-oriented offense, the idea of taking the ball out of of Russell Wilson’s hands is met with rightful criticism. There’s even a social media hashtag and catch-phrase-“Let Russ Cook.”

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, the Seahawks had the third-most total rushing attempts in the league last year. In 2018, they had the most total rushing attempts in the league. Wilson’s own prowess as a runner pushes those numbers up. But offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s game plans actively minimize one of the league’s best quarterbacks until he’s called upon to come to the rescue.

Wilson should have more control over the Seattle offense, and a lack of throwing is not because the Seahawks lack weapons.

Wilson has led 32 fourth quarter or overtime comebacks during his career, including playoffs, which are the most such comebacks in the NFL since his career started in 2012. The Seahawks are also 57-0 when leading by four points or more at halftime since 2012, including postseason games.

The Seahawks have to let Russell Wilson cook

The change Seattle’s play-calling from quarters 1-3 to the fourth quarter over the last few years backs up the notion Wilson has to rescue…