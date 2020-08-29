Russell Wilson says Seahawks would not have played this week

Russell Wilson says the Seahawks would have remained this week too.

When the Milwaukee Bucks chose to remain Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series on Wednesday in demonstration of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, little did they understand the extensive results that choice would have on the remainder of the sports world.

The 4 NBA groups set up to play after the Bucks chose to take part in the establishing uniformity strike, while the WNBA and MLS gamers declined to play too. Several MLB groups participated in, and on Thursday so did the NHL.

While the NBA will go back to action on Saturday with brand-new, concrete strategies in location to trigger genuine social modification, that choice to avoid real video games in order to make their voices heard extended everywhere throughout the sports landscape. It’s not a surprise, then, to hear quarterback Russell Wilson state his Seattle Seahawks would not have played this weekend either if there had actually been a video game on their schedule.

Russell Wilson thinks the Seahawks would have actually remained too

On 710 ESPN Seattle, Wilson was asked if he and the Seahawks would have signed up with other professional athletes in not playing if Seattle had actually had a video game this weekend, and he stated the following: