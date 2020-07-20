Russell Wilson Calls Out NFL Amid Ciara Pregnancy & Training Camp – ‘No Clear Plan’ On Player Health & Family Safety

Russell Wilson is rightfully concerned about his family’s health and well-being during what’s long been a very uncertain time!

While the coronavirus pandemic rages on largely unchecked across the United States, NFL football teams have turned their attention to their upcoming training camps ahead of the 2020 season. But ever the family man concerned about the well-being of those back at home, Wilson is taking issue with some of the league’s (lack of?) plans and protocols.

The 31-year-old Seattle Seahawks superstar took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to showcase his apprehension about the season starting back up. His family, and specifically his pregnant wife, Ciara, were clearly front and center in his thought process (below) as the former Wisconsin Badgers star noted that he wanted to play, but he was worried about the lack of a concrete plan to ensure player health and family safety:

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾 We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

A very understandable mindset, indeed!

Training camps are set to start in a little over a week from now — on July 28, according to Sports Illustrated. And yet that timeline is concerning, to say the least, because the outlet reports that at least 70 NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began nearly six months ago. Knowing how much physical contact there is between players in the sport, too, really makes one wonder how the league could possibly halt the spread of coronavirus should an outbreak occur between teams, or in a locker room.

Wilson’s concern isn’t just for his own personal health, of course. Ciara — who is already the mother of Wilson’s 3-year-old daughter Sienna and her 6-year-old son Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with Future — is pregnant once again and expecting to bring another child into the world very soon. Having a pregnant wife and young kids at home must certainly make the decision more difficult for players who are also fathers.

In fact, the proud 34-year-old momma just showcased a gorgeous new baby bump pic on Sunday, showing just how far along she’s come in the pregnancy and how close she is to welcoming her third child:

Awww! So great!

And SO easy to see why Russell is struggling with the NFL’s coronavirus plan, isn’t it? Football’s fun, but… why put your family at risk?

Other NFL stars, including Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Drew Brees, and Richard Sherman, have also voiced their opinions on social media in the recent past, concerned with the apparent ambiguity as to how pro football will protect players, team personnel, event staffers, and fans (if fans are even allowed to watch the games in person). Both the MLB and NBA are set to kick off abbreviated seasons soon, too, so the NFL is likely watching closely to see how those leagues fare amid this ongoing pandemic.

There are no easy answers here, of course. We know the players want to play, and there’s immense pressure on them from teams and fans to suit up and get back to the field. But family has got to come first for these guys, right?! You’d think…??

