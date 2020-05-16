Russell Westbrook Wishes Son Noah Happy Third Birthday

Russell Westbrook‘s obtained an unique birthday message for his little male– and also it’s an additional side of Russ we truly do not see frequently on the court.

The Rockets celebrity point player published a wonderful message Saturday to his only child, Noah, wanting him a happy third birthday– while additionally regurgitating a lot of images and also video clips of both of them doing some father-son bonding.



He creates, “Noah, I love you more than life itself and everyday It brings me so much joy to see that beautiful smile and to know you are my son. Thank you God for this unbelievable blessing. HAPPY 3rd BIRTHDAY MANMAN!!!!!!! Daddy loves you forever and ever and ever and ever……🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁”

Noah is Russ’ initial child in between himself and also partner Nina Earl They had him in 2017, and also a year later on … they invited twin ladies. Russ could not obtain as much bar as several of the various other NBA daddies in the organization– a la Steph Curry and also LeBron James— yet he’s fairly the husband, it appears.