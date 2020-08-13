Russell Westbrook to Miss Start of Playoffs

The Houston Rockets will lack Russell Westbrook when they start their first-round playoff series next week, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reaches to state that he’s anticipated to miss the whole preliminary at a minimum.

A just recently carried out MRI exposed that the 31- year-old had actually suffered a quadriceps pressure. He’s been affected by the injury throughout his time in the bubble however made a return to action on Tuesday just to get up aching the following early morning.

The club plans to see how Westbrook reacts to rest next week, up until then they’ll advance without him in preparation for a playoff series with his previous group, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook and the Rockets have actually been one of the groups to watch in the 2nd half of the season as the guard entered his own in Houston’s brand-new five-out offense. He’s integrated with Harden to make one of the most efficient duos in the league.

Westbrook balanced 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 helps per video game this season.

75