Russell Westbrook to Make Game-Time Decision on Quad Injury

The Houston Rockets might invite Russell Westbrook back to their lineup as early as tonight, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The All-Star guard has actually missed out on the whole preliminary with a quadriceps injury.

Westbrook will evaluate the injury throughout the warmup ahead of the critical video game. If he’s great to go, he’ll sign up with Houston in their quote to stop a rising Oklahoma City Thunder group that’s won the last 2 matches.

The Thunder, naturally, are Westbrook’s previous group and the possible postseason reunion would undoubtedly produce a fascinating story in and of itself. That this series has actually been as competitive as it has makes it that far more engaging.

Westbrook balanced 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 helps per video game for the Rockets this season.

The Rockets and Thunder dip into 6:30 PM EST.

322