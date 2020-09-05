Russell Westbrook: ‘I Kinda Know A Little’

For the very first time because 2016, Russell Westbrook is completing in the 2nd round of the NBA playoffs. Before he arrived, the Rockets guard led his group to a Game 7 win versus his previous team, theOklahoma City Thunder

That fateful Game 7 boiled down to the wire, with the Thunder inbounding the ball with 1.1 seconds staying on the clock. Their play was eventually separated by Westbrook, who got his hand on the ball leading to no shot effort for Oklahoma City.

Great end of video game defense from Houston, another winning play fromWestbrook Gordon rejects CP3 and Tucker assists. Westbrook relies on play reject however enjoy him offer out as Gallinari comes off. Turns to deal with the ball once again and he and Tucker both deflect the pass to Adams flashing. pic.twitter.com/BO9VCiZ3G4 –Steve Jones Jr (@stevejones20) September 3, 2020

Westbrook’s defense was truly great on this play, perhaps even too great. After the video game, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 asked if that last play was something Billy Donovan ran when he was on the Thunder.

Yeah, I kinda know a bit. I simply wished to blend it up due to the fact that I understood they ran out timeouts and I understood where the ball was going, so I was attempting to filth it up. There wasn’t adequate time to make one more catch.

Surely Billy Donovan didn’t …