Russell Westbrook has quickly adapted to thrive with efficiency in Houston, says Mike Tuck | NBA News

After 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook has adapted quickly to a brand new surroundings with the Houston Rockets and introduced an improved stage of efficiency to his sport, says Sky Sports NBA analyst Mike Tuck.

There was actually rather a lot happening with the Houston Rockets this season: shedding one among their superstars in Chris Paul; bringing in a special one in Russell Westbrook; the cloud of the controversy sparked by common supervisor Daryl Morey’s tweet in regards to the Hong Kong protests and the next response from China, who severed their connections with the staff and stopped broadcasting staff’s video games.

Forming a beginning backcourt of Westbrook and James Harden, two of probably the most infamous ball-hogs in the league, was a pairing nobody thought would work. However, after some rising pains in the start, they obtained right into a little bit of a rhythm halfway by the season and, to me, it has truly sort of labored.

Image:

Former MVPs Westbrook and James Harden in motion for the Rockets



Lots of people referred to the ‘Westbrook experiment’ in the beginning of the season, nearly suggesting there was no means Russ could possibly be profitable in Houston enjoying with Harden. But it has labored for him and that goes to present what sort of a man he’s.

It shouldn’t be simple to play in one place for 10 years then begin over in a brand new metropolis and a brand new state of affairs. Westbrook was the ‘prime canine’ in Oklahoma City for a very long time so slotting right into a No 2 possibility behind Harden, the man who used to come off the bench for the Thunder, is hard to deal with.

But Westbrook got here into Houston and has performed nice. His scoring common is up on final season by nearly 5 factors a sport (a consequence of enjoying for a extra offensively-minded coach and staff) and his subject aim share is up too. It actually clicked for Westbrook in January and February, the place he averaged properly over 30 factors a sport and made greater than 50 per cent of his photographs.

That’s a fast turnaround in phrases of figuring issues out contemplating the place he got here from and who he’s now enjoying with. Westbrook is a man who has notoriously not been very environment friendly with the ball however he has improved that in Houston. Shooting higher than 50 per cent for 2 months is fairly strong!



















17:40



Check out Russell Westbrook’s finest performs, dunks and clutch photographs from the 2019-20 season to date.



I did not anticipate Westbrook to do what he has performed in Houston. It reveals his maturity. Credit ought to go to the Rockets employees too. The coaches have damaged down the movie and demonstrated why the staff does not want him to shoot threes. They want him to get to the basket, be a slasher and be a dribble-drive man. He has taken all that on board and thrived in a brand new staff surroundings.

Although there was a lot happening with the Rockets, they had been nonetheless a staff whose video games you all the time need to watch. Harden is all the time placing his stamp on video games and cementing his place in the MVP dialog.

Harden is a type of guys who individuals both hate or love. To do what he’s doing and to make it look really easy takes an unimaginable quantity of expertise. Whether you agree with how he kicks his legs to draw contact on his step-back threes or how essential drawing fouls is to his sport, he has ‘discovered a hack’ and made it work in his favour.

From a participant’s perspective, if I used to be enjoying towards it will p**s me off. Would I would like to play with him? I do not know. But watching him play is super-exciting. He steps up in massive moments and creates memorable moments all around the flooring.



















4:40



Check out James Harden’s finest performs from this season’s NBA.



Houston, being a stat-reliant staff in phrases of roster building, made that mega-move on the commerce deadline, buying and selling away middle Clint Capela and going all-in on ‘small ball’. I do not know if that was figuring out for them. And I do not suppose it can work out in the long term.

The largest factor with the Rockets’ strikes on the February deadline was the very fact they put their eggs into one basket. They now have nobody taller than 6ft 8in. They traded away Capela, who was rising as probably the greatest facilities in the league, and their back-up massive man Nene. They haven’t got a defensive rim protector now, that defensive risk in the paint and they’re getting killed on the boards.

Over the 5 video games they performed in March earlier than the season was suspended, they ranked second-last in defensive rebounds per staff and 25th in rebounding share for the season general. The Rockets have PJ Tucker, a man who’s 6ft 5in and 35 years outdated, guarding the opposition’s massive males. He has rather a lot on his plate for his measurement and age.

I believe it has put a pressure on the remainder of the staff as properly. Houston are a really offensively-minded staff who’re getting crushed up on the defensive finish and it’s taking its toll. As a consequence, manufacturing is down throughout the board, particularly with Harden. Look at his numbers in the 5 video games earlier than the season was suspended. He was actually struggling, taking pictures 37.5 per cent from the ground and 25.Zero per cent from three. He additionally had that notorious quadruple-double with 10 turnovers in the loss to the Charlotte Hornets.



















3:07



Gametime analyst Dennis Scott considers the professionals and cons of the Houston Rockets’ ‘micro-ball’ model of play



The pounding the Rockets are taking up the defensive finish is taking its toll and affecting their offense. Teams are making Houston work on each ends of the court docket they usually have been taking pictures poorly, particularly from three-point vary. In these March video games, their three-point subject aim share was 31.0, third-worst in the league. The three-point shot is a focus of their sport, they shoot a mean of 44.Three triples per sport. Harden makes an attempt greater than 12 a sport. You cannot be taking pictures that many and lacking.

For the final decade, Houston have all the time been that staff prepared to take possibilities and roll the cube on the analytics, just like the Oakland Athletics did in ‘Moneyball’. I take my hat off to that as a result of not a variety of groups would have the balls to do it. But on the similar time, you may have to ask, ‘is it working?’

I believe they could have reached a stage now the place they’re overdoing it. Yes, we’re in this technology of positionless basketball the place taking pictures threes will win you video games however the Western Conference is so robust. What in the event that they go up towards both of the Los Angeles groups in the early playoff rounds? Those groups are too massive and too robust for the Rockets. Defensively, they’ve a lot to throw at Houston.

When the season resumes, they’ve to strive to win as a lot of these remaining eight regular-season video games as doable. A primary-round playoff match-up towards Utah appears like Houston’s finest guess. The worst factor could be for them to drop to the seventh or eighth seed and face the Lakers or Clippers in the primary spherical. That would imply an early exit for them.

Image:

Eric Gordon teases Utah defender Joe Ingles



The break may have been good for Houston. It may have given the veteran Tucker and Eric Gordon (who had knee surgical procedure in November) time to relaxation. In my eyes, Gordon at his finest is super-effective and the third-best participant on the staff. He is a fearless, skilled man, an awesome slasher and a very good three-point shooter. If he returned to rating 20 factors a sport alongside Harden and Westbrook, the Rockets might make a run in the playoffs.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here