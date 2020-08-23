Russell Crowe’s ‘Unhinged’ off to decent start as U.S. theaters slowly reopen By Reuters

©Reuters Actor Crowe speaks at the 30th yearly American Cinematheque Award event in Beverly Hills



By Rebecca Rubin

LOS ANGELES, (Variety com) – After months-long movie theater closures, the U.S. ticket office has actually opened to the most considerable degree considering that pre-pandemic times.

Movie theaters in Florida, Texas, Georgia and other parts of the nation that were able to securely reopen invited the very first significant theatrical best considering that March: Solstice Studios’ “Unhinged,” a thriller starringRussell Crowe The movie played in 1,823 locations in North America, marking the largest release yet considering that the pandemic hit.

“Unhinged” filched more than $4 million over the weekend, an appealing outcome provided the difficult environment. In regular times, that figure would not be much to crow about. However, just a portion of the country’s 6,000 motion picture theaters are presently in service– and significant markets like New York, California and New Jersey are still closed without a set dateto reopen The greatest ticket sales for “Unhinged” originated from drive-ins in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento, as well as multi-screen theaters in Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta andOrlando Solstice strategies to broaden the movie to more than 2,300 movie theaters in North America by next weekend.

“All …