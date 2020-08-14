Russell Crowe says new film ‘Unhinged’ draws attention to uptick of ‘ultraviolence’ in today’s society

Asked throughout an interview with Fox News on Wednesday if social networks has actually made the world an angrier location, Crowe referenced the dark tone of the upcoming film and stated its objective was to mention the overreactive nature of social exchanges.

“There’s a series of points where you’re supposed to feel sympathetic [for a character] and that’s not what we were trying to do,” he described. The motion picture was rather trying to draw attention to the general uptick in “ultraviolence,” Crowe continued.

He stated one of the goals of the film was to get individuals to consider how they connect with others every day while having regard for the repercussions of their actions. The question individuals should ask themselves is, “Are you sure you should be reacting in that method, in this minute?” stated Crowe.

Director Derrick Borte signed up with in on the discussion and stated he looked forward to going to work every day throughout the film since of the method he was able to craft Crowe’s character along with the veteran star.

“It was a really hard film to produce,” …