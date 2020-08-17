Russell Crowe makes ‘very generous’ donation to damaged Beirut restaurant on behalf of Anthony Bourdain

Filmmaker Amanda Bailly and reporter Richard Hall produced a GoFundMe page to aid reconstruct Le Chef after theAug 4 surges.

RUSSELL CROWE SAYS NEW FILM ‘UNHINGED’ DRAWS ATTENTION TO UPTICK OF ‘ULTRAVIOLENCE’ IN TODAY’S SOCIETY

“Someone called Russell Crowe made a very generous donation to our Le Chef fundraiser. But not sure if it’s *the* @russellcrowe,” Hall tweeted. The donation was $5,000.

Crowe later on validated it was his donation.

“I thought that he would have probably done so if he was still around,” he composed. “I wish you and LeChef the best and hope things can be put back together soon.”

ANTHONY BOURDAIN’S LIFE IN PICTURES

Hall reacted: “Thank you! This is so generous. I just rewatched the episode with his first visit to Le Chef and he really got it. Charbel [the owner] is going to be over the moon.”

The restaurant exceeded its objective of $15,000 however exposed it would still accept more to support the personnel prior to it can resume.

Bourdain typically took a trip to Beirut prior to his death by suicide in 2018.

BEIRUT BLAST: US OFFICIAL SAYS FBI WILL JOIN INVESTIGATION

“Beirut. The food’s delicious, the people are awesome. It’s a party town,” the late chef informed Bon Appetit magazine in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX…