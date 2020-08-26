Rushing a Covid-19 vaccine before we get full data would be an enormous mistake (opinion)

The possible shortcut seems similar to the administration’s decision on Sunday to circumvent the same regulatory body to, as the President said, break “the logjam over the last week” by granting emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma treatment. This was despite prior skepticism from some top government health officials that enough data existed to warrant such action, according to a CNN source.

As with the convalescent plasma decision, this tough-guy approach of pushing aside regulations to introduce an incompletely studied vaccine is an enormous mistake. The Oxford vaccine , while promising, is still in the early stages of clinical development.

We have seen published information on 1,077 healthy volunteers, only half (543 people) of whom received the Oxford product. (The other half received a different already approved vaccine for a type of meningitis).

The side effect profile of the Oxford vaccine is concerning, though not a showstopper. Among the participants, who were healthy, 91% white and 35 years old on average, more than half reported headache, fatigue, chills and feeling feverish.

Eighteen percent developed objective fever. These symptoms were substantially more frequent than in the control group who received meningitis vaccine. While these are relatively common side effects that usually do not pose a threat, it’s still important to fully understand all the risks associated with the vaccine and how they might affect various demographics who might…

