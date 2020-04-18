Rush Limbaugh Warns America ‘Headed To Great Depression’ With ‘Democrats Fully On Board’

On Thursday, conventional talk radio symbol Rush Limbaugh cautioned his audiences that the nation is gone to one more Great Depression if the economic situation agreements anymore as a result of the COVID-19 situation closures.

Another Great Depression?

“All we need is a 30 to 40% contraction in this economy,” Limbaugh claimed. “We’ll hit Great Recession territory first and then depression, if this doesn’t stop… and the idea that there are people advocating for this!”

Rush: “The Drive-By Media, the media, and the Democrats are fully on board with the Democrat agenda here … They are hoping that coronavirus accomplishes what Robert Mueller and impeachment, Adam Schiff failed to do.”https://t.co/kdEnjlH4Jl #TurntheHouseRED — actlightning (@actlightning) April 17, 2020

Rush claimed this pattern towards anxiety can be turned around, yet that “there are forces arrayed against doing that.”

“We know who they are,” Limbaugh claimed. “We know exactly. We know they’re all Democrats. We know they are some in the health and medical community. The Drive-By Media, the media, and the Democrats are fully on board with the Democrat agenda here … They are hoping that coronavirus accomplishes what Robert Mueller and impeachment, Adam Schiff failed to do.”

Rush claimed Americans are “doing this to ourselves – and it’s amazing how quickly!”

“Three years to revive an economy, create roaring circumstances,” Limbaugh proceeded. “It took much less than 2 months to clean all of it out. Twenty- 2 million individuals applying for joblessness settlement– 22 million– and also the suggestion that there is not an upset uproar from throughout the globe that this must quit?

That uproar had much better occur, since this …”

“How in the world can anybody sane want to keep this economy shut down?” ~ Rush The response remains in the inquiry. Many leftists are not rational.

… Rush Limbaugh: We’re Heading for a Self-Inflicted Great Depression https://t.co/FYlGGHLUEo — Junkyard Dogs (@baileyjer) April 17, 2020

‘We could fix at the snap of our fingers’

“We’re beyond now saying this is unsustainable,” Rush cautioned. “This is untenable! This is cataclysmic! We’re in the midst of a self-created disaster that we could fix (snap, snap, snap) at the snap of our fingers.”

“How in the world can anybody sane want to keep this economy shut down?” Limbaugh asked. “How can anybody sane be anything less than scared and outraged and mortified that 22 million people have been thrown out of work over something that may end up killing fewer than 50,000 people? It is unprecedented! And yet there are people who want to maintain the circumstances we are in. And it boggles the mind.”

We require someone to inform us in one week just how this is all gon na begin accelerating once again. We can not wait tillJune We can not wait ’tilJuly We’re talking Great Depression time if we do that.– @rushlimbaugh pic.twitter.com/ch3arA5kGj — Rush Limbaugh Quotes (@DailyLimbaugh) April 9, 2020

‘We cannot go on!’

“It is so counterintuitive to Americanism,” Limbaugh firmly insisted. “We cannot go on!… I can’t believe it has gone on this long! I can’t believe… In one way, I can’t believe the American people haven’t arisen in outrage over this yet.”

In February, Limbaugh was granted the Presidential Medal of Freedom throughout the State of the Union address by President Donald Trump.