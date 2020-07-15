Rush Limbaugh urges US to adapt to coronavirus like the Donner Party took to cannibalism in rant

Rush Limbaugh warned Americans they should get used to living with the threat of coronavirus and urged his audience to adapt to the pandemic like the Donner Party pioneers took to cannibalism to avoid starvation.

The right-wing radio host made the bizarre comments as part of a lengthy monologue about the ongoing pandemic on the Rush Limbaugh Show Wednesday morning.

Limbaugh, who previously referred to COVID-19 as being no more severe than the common cold, called the response to the outbreak as ‘un-American’.

He also compared the situation to the Spanish flu pandemic of the early 20th century, claiming then-President Woodrow Wilson never mentioned it.

‘There was no national policy to deal with it,’ the controversial host said. ‘There was no shutdown, there was just, “Hey, go outside, get some fresh air, stand in the sun as long as you can, get some vitamin D, feel better.”’

Who Were the Donner Party? The Donner Party – or Donner-Reed Party – were a group of nearly 90 American emigrants led by two wealthy brothers, Jacob and George Donne,r who migrated to California in a wagon train from Springfield, Illinois. Delayed by a series of mishaps, the group spent the winter of 1846-1847 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains after being trapped by heavy snowfall. With food and supplies running dangerously low, some of the group resorted to cannibalism to avoid starvation. As the sick and weary died, among them children, human flesh was reportedly prepared for surviving members as meals to keep them alive. In once instance, Elizabeth Donner, Jacob’s wife, reportedly announced to the group one morning that she had cooked the arm of Samuel Shoemaker, a 25-year-old teamster who had died in the night. Only 45 of the 89 emigrants made it to California the following year. Historians have described the episode as one of the most spectacular tragedies in California history, and in the entire record of American westward migration.

During his rant, Limbaugh failed to mention that the Spanish flu pandemic killed nearly 700,000 Americans – and claimed more than 50 million other lives worldwide – and also declined to discuss the significant advancements in medicine since that outbreak, which began in 1918.

Instead, Limbaugh, who is currently battling lung cancer, said the Spanish flu was just ‘one of those things that happened to people that they dealt with – like the Donner Party’.

The Donner Party, or Donner-Reed Party, were a group of American pioneers who migrated to California in a wagon train from the Midwest.

However, delayed by a series of mishaps, the group spent the winter of 1846-1847 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains after being trapped by heavy snow.

‘It was so bad that they had to turn to cannibalism to survive,’ Limbaugh said. ‘That’s what’s noteworthy about the Donner Party. ‘They didn’t complain about it because there was nothing they could do. They had to adapt.

‘This is what’s missing,’ the host continued. ‘There seems to be no concept of adaptation. There seems to be no understanding in the Millennial generation that we can adapt to this, and that we’re going to have to.’

With the pandemic now entering its fourth month, and with no vaccine for the virus yet in sight, Limbaugh urged that ‘Life has to go on. Life has to be lived’.

‘It’s not meant to be spent cowering and curled up in the corner in fear. It’s not meant to be spent as a victim. Your life is worth more than simply saying, “There’s nothing I can do about it, I have an excuse for not even trying.” But this is exactly where we are — and it’s not who we are,’ he concluded.

Delayed by a series of mishaps, the Donner Party spent the winter of 1846-1847 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains after being trapped by heavy snow and turned to cannibalism when faced with starvation

Limbaugh disclosed his lung cancer diagnosis in February. President Trump awarded him the Medal of Freedom the following day, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

In the months that followed, as the pandemic began ravaging the county, Limbaugh made a number of controversial outbursts or unequivocally untrue claims about coronavirus.

‘This coronavirus, they’re just—all of this panic is just not warranted,’ Limbaugh said on March 11. ‘This, I’m telling you, when I tell you—when I’ve told you that this virus is the common cold. When I said that, it was based on the number of cases. It’s also based on the kind of virus this is. Why do you think this is COVID-19? This is the 19th coronavirus. They’re not uncommon.’

The 69-year-old has also routinely questioned the credentials of the Trump administration’s response to the outbreak.

‘You can’t believe the virus numbers,’ he said last month. ‘The press, the media, has every incentive to hurt Trump. And the people counting and adding up all these numbers, they have issues with counting and they are hiding their math.’

Earlier this week, Limbaugh revisited coronavirus cases numbers and floated a conspiracy theory that the numbers were purposely being inflated in ‘states that Trump needs to win’.

‘Are you telling me that 15,299 cases — a record number of cases in one day anywhere at any time, yesterday in Florida, has resulted in a grand total of 130 new patients? That’s less than two-and-a-half percent of the number,’ Limbaugh said Monday.

‘It is exactly as I have been warning everybody. These new cases, record number of new cases — and notice that they are being reported in states that Trump needs to win.’

Across the US, more than 3.4 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

Considered the world’s epicenter of the virus, more than 136,000 Americans have so far died and more than a million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.