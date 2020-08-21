RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Dead At 34

Such sad news.

(*34*) Davenport, also known as drag queen Chi Chi DeVayne, passed away on Thursday morning. The television personality had been admitted to the hospital with pneumonia earlier this week. She was 34 years old.

The performer rose to prominence as a contestant on season 8 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, where she placed 4th. She later returned to the show for the third season of All Stars. She had previously been hospitalized for suspected kidney failure in July, for which she had undergone dialysis.

DeVayne’s family announced her passing in a statement, sharing:

“His final words to his family and fans, ‘Never give up!’”

RuPaul also released a statement on Chi Chi’s passing, saying:

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers.”

Many other queens in the community shared condolences and remembrances of Chi Chi. Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen posted…